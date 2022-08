Swallowtail and Friend

If you look closely, there is a honey bee to the right of the Swallowtail, and they are feeding on the same flower. If only humans would share so nicely!



I have been MIA this week while I have been battling a bad case of painful contact dermatitis from brushing up against some prickly cucumber leaves. This has kept me occupied for a while, and I can't go out in the sunshine until I finish the antibiotic.