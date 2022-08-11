Previous
Flower Pattern by falcon11
Photo 1909

Flower Pattern

Since I am not supposed to be out in the sunlight this week, I picked a bunch of flowers from the garden and worked on some pattern designs. This one includes pink phlox and black-eyed susans.
11th August 2022 11th Aug 22

Allison Maltese

Diana ace
Just as gorgeous as the previous one, what a great eye for design and talent you have.
August 11th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful design.
August 11th, 2022  
