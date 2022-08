Monarch Caterpillar

I have two young Monarch caterpillars chewing up my Aesclepias tuberosa or Orange Butterfly Weed. I am happy to be raising Monarchs. There were two male Monarch butterflies fighting viciously in the yard the past two days, even to the point of pinning one down against a tree branch, and then after beating up on it for a while, carrying it off. Who knew they could be so aggressive!