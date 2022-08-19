Previous
Green on Green by falcon11
Photo 1917

Green on Green

This female green frog is sitting on a mossy rock in the middle of a little bathtub pond that has been on our family property since I was a kid. We have had no significant rain this month, so I added some bubbly fresh water to it today.
19th August 2022 19th Aug 22

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
525% complete

