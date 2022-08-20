Drum Corp Fifers

Not my usual nature post ...we went to a drum corp muster (parade) today with 32 corps from around the US and one from Ireland. My father was in a drum crop when we were growing up, so we went to a lot of these. He played the fife and bass drum. I also play fife and flute, but never joined a corp. I enjoy seeing these groups carrying on a musical tradition from the 1700s and 1800s.
There was a "Tattoo" last night, which is a competition between the corps, and then they had a jam session. I would have liked to have been there for that.