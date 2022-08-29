Sign up
Photo 1927
Incoming 2
Another perspective on one of the paratroopers coming in for a landing.
29th August 2022
29th Aug 22
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2353
photos
54
followers
20
following
1920
1921
1922
1923
1924
1925
1926
1927
Views
3
Main Album
ILCE-6600
27th August 2022 12:02pm
sky
,
flag
,
clouds
,
paratrooper
,
skydiver
,
airport festival
