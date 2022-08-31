Sign up
Photo 1929
Bubble Twins
Still behind on life after moving my 95 year old mother to a better senior living facility this weekend. I will catch up when I can.
31st August 2022
31st Aug 22
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
sky
bubbles
floating
prismatic
Call me Joe
ace
Awesome shot…
hope ur mom’s feeling better 🙏❤️
September 1st, 2022
hope ur mom’s feeling better 🙏❤️