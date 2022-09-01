Sign up
Photo 1930
Sipping on a Zinnia
There were just a few butterflies this evening at the Bauer Park Community Gardens, including this Skipper and a pair of fighting Monarchs. The Monarchs have been very territorial this summer.
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
0
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2356
photos
54
followers
20
following
528% complete
View this month »
1923
1924
1925
1926
1927
1928
1929
1930
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
1st September 2022 5:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
insect
,
butterfly
,
skipper
,
zinnia
