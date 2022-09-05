Previous
Another Monarch by falcon11
Photo 1934

Another Monarch

Today was a busy, grey day, so I am filling in with another shot from the Hammonasset Butterfly Garden.
5th September 2022 5th Sep 22

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Allison Williams ace
So lovely.
September 6th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful
September 6th, 2022  
