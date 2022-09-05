Sign up
Photo 1934
Another Monarch
Today was a busy, grey day, so I am filling in with another shot from the Hammonasset Butterfly Garden.
5th September 2022
5th Sep 22
2
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2360
photos
54
followers
20
following
1927
1928
1929
1930
1931
1932
1933
1934
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
4th September 2022 2:37pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
butterfly
,
monarch
,
perennial
,
ironweed
,
pollinator
Allison Williams
ace
So lovely.
September 6th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful
September 6th, 2022
