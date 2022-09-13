Previous
Turkey Tail Fungi by falcon11
Photo 1942

Turkey Tail Fungi

There were a lot of this kind of fungi in the woods on our morning hike.
Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Diana ace
A magical capture with wonderful detail and tones, I love these unusual shapes and textures.
September 14th, 2022  
