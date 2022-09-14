Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1943
Fairy Mushrooms
Phil and I went for a 3.25 mile hike in Weber Woods this morning, and found a lot of different mushrooms including some edible honey mushrooms. These, however, are teeny - about as big as a baby fingernails. I believe they are Coprinus plicatilis.
14th September 2022
14th Sep 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2369
photos
54
followers
20
following
532% complete
View this month »
1936
1937
1938
1939
1940
1941
1942
1943
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
14th September 2022 9:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
mushrooms
,
woods
,
macro
,
close-up
,
forest
,
fungi
,
coprinus plicatilis
Diana
ace
Amazing macro of these beautiful shrooms, they are new to me.
September 14th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close