Fairy Mushrooms by falcon11
Fairy Mushrooms

Phil and I went for a 3.25 mile hike in Weber Woods this morning, and found a lot of different mushrooms including some edible honey mushrooms. These, however, are teeny - about as big as a baby fingernails. I believe they are Coprinus plicatilis.
14th September 2022 14th Sep 22

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Diana ace
Amazing macro of these beautiful shrooms, they are new to me.
September 14th, 2022  
