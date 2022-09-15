Previous
Monarch To Be by falcon11
Photo 1944

Monarch To Be

This caterpillar was in the pollinator garden at our local library where I was volunteering this morning. It was very close to the ground, and I had to squat with my cellphone, so it isn't quite as sharp as I'd like it to be.
15th September 2022 15th Sep 22

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
September 16th, 2022  
