Photo 1944
Monarch To Be
This caterpillar was in the pollinator garden at our local library where I was volunteering this morning. It was very close to the ground, and I had to squat with my cellphone, so it isn't quite as sharp as I'd like it to be.
15th September 2022
15th Sep 22
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2370
photos
54
followers
20
following
1937
1938
1939
1940
1941
1942
1943
1944
Tags
nature
,
macro
,
close-up
,
insect
,
garden
,
caterpillar
,
monarch
,
pollinator
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
September 16th, 2022
