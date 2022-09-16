Previous
Saddlebags by falcon11
Photo 1945

Saddlebags

I decided to leave more of the wild Goldenrod this year for the pollinators. The bees were very busy gathering pollen this afternoon.
Praying mantis in my extras album: https://365project.org/falcon11/extras/2022-09-16
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 16th, 2022  
