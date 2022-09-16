Sign up
Photo 1945
Saddlebags
I decided to leave more of the wild Goldenrod this year for the pollinators. The bees were very busy gathering pollen this afternoon.
Praying mantis in my extras album:
https://365project.org/falcon11/extras/2022-09-16
16th September 2022
16th Sep 22
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
16th September 2022 1:25pm
nature
bee
garden
goldenrod
bumblebee
native plant
pollinator
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 16th, 2022
