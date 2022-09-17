Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1946
Motion Study
Our camera club's project for the year is "Motion and Stillness". I thought this series from our front yard fit the bill.
17th September 2022
17th Sep 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2374
photos
54
followers
20
following
533% complete
View this month »
1940
1941
1942
1943
1944
1945
1946
1947
Latest from all albums
1941
1942
1943
1944
1945
427
1946
1947
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
16th September 2022 1:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
motion
,
nature
,
flower
,
butterfly
,
skipper
,
black-eyed susan
,
pollinator
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close