Photo 1989
Seed Spillage
I have over 40 milkweed plants in my garden like this one, with fluffy seeds bursting out of the pods.
30th October 2022
30th Oct 22
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Taken
30th October 2022 1:39pm
Tags
nature
,
fall
,
autumn
,
garden
,
seeds
,
milkweed
,
seed pod
,
asclepius
