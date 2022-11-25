Previous
Next
Red Ti Plant by falcon11
Photo 2015

Red Ti Plant

Also called cordyline terminalis. I am making an effort to learn the names of the tropical plants, shrubs and trees while we are in Florida.
25th November 2022 25th Nov 22

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
552% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise