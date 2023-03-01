Sign up
Photo 2084
Saying Goodbye
This manatee was in the middle of the canal and came over to the edge to nibble on Ulf's boat line and say goodbye to me. I am flying back to cold Connecticut tonight. You can see the propeller scars on its back. Many of them have similar scars.
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2535
photos
63
followers
20
following
570% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
1st March 2023 12:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canal
,
manatee
,
seacow
