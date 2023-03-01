Previous
Next
Saying Goodbye by falcon11
Photo 2084

Saying Goodbye

This manatee was in the middle of the canal and came over to the edge to nibble on Ulf's boat line and say goodbye to me. I am flying back to cold Connecticut tonight. You can see the propeller scars on its back. Many of them have similar scars.
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
570% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise