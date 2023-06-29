Previous
Pollinator Heaven by falcon11
Photo 2191

Pollinator Heaven

I have about 50 of these milkweed plants, and they are abuzz with bumblebees. They also have pleasantly fragrant blossoms.
29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
600% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise