Previous
Photo 2191
Pollinator Heaven
I have about 50 of these milkweed plants, and they are abuzz with bumblebees. They also have pleasantly fragrant blossoms.
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
29th June 2023 5:28pm
Tags
flower
,
bee
,
insect
,
milkweed
,
bumblebee
,
pollinator
