Waiting Out The Rain by falcon11
Photo 2197

Waiting Out The Rain

These two mourning doves stayed on the bird feeder post during a torrential downpour. They didn't seem bothered by the rain at all. Maybe they were hot and needed a good shower.
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

