Previous
Photo 2197
Waiting Out The Rain
These two mourning doves stayed on the bird feeder post during a torrential downpour. They didn't seem bothered by the rain at all. Maybe they were hot and needed a good shower.
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
4th July 2023 3:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
birds
,
rainy
,
mourning doves
