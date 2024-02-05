Previous
A Placid Afternoon by falcon11
Photo 2345

A Placid Afternoon

I really liked the clouds reflecting into the water of the canal this afternoon.
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
642% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A stunning image with a wonderful reflection!
February 5th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Spectacular
February 5th, 2024  
Allison Williams ace
Lovely. The reflections are wonderful.
February 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise