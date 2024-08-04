Sign up
Photo 2518
Vermont Day 1
We drove up to the top of Mt. Equinox, just as the clouds were breaking up after a heavy rainstorm. This is the view looking off to the West.
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
0
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3015
photos
75
followers
21
following
690% complete
2512
2513
2514
2515
2516
2517
2518
2519
2513
2514
496
2515
2516
2517
2518
2519
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
4th August 2024 2:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
landscape
,
mountains
,
vermont
,
mt. equinox summit
