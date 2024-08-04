Previous
Vermont Day 1 by falcon11
Photo 2518

Vermont Day 1

We drove up to the top of Mt. Equinox, just as the clouds were breaking up after a heavy rainstorm. This is the view looking off to the West.
4th August 2024 4th Aug 24

@falcon11
