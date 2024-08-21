Previous
Summer Hill Loop Trail by falcon11
Photo 2535

Summer Hill Loop Trail

We were back out in the woods today on this trail surrounding a pond. There were two big beaver mounds, and a lot of gnawed tree bases, but we did not see any animals. Let me know if this looks bit-mapped. It shouldn't -- the file size is my usual.
21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
694% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise