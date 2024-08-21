Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2535
Summer Hill Loop Trail
We were back out in the woods today on this trail surrounding a pond. There were two big beaver mounds, and a lot of gnawed tree bases, but we did not see any animals. Let me know if this looks bit-mapped. It shouldn't -- the file size is my usual.
21st August 2024
21st Aug 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3031
photos
75
followers
21
following
694% complete
View this month »
2528
2529
2530
2531
2532
2533
2534
2535
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
21st August 2024 9:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
trees
,
landscape
,
connecticut
,
hiking trail
,
wetland
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close