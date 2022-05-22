Previous
Next
Late Afternoon Light by falcon11
Photo 411

Late Afternoon Light

This patch of ferns is in the woods at the back of our .8 acre lot. They were blowing in a soft breeze this afternoon.
22nd May 2022 22nd May 22

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
112% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise