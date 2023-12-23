Previous
Marsh Abstract by falcon11
Photo 471

Marsh Abstract

There was a lot of ice on the grasses at Hammonasset State Park. It was far from the shoreline, so it must have been from the recent rains.
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Jane Pittenger ace
This reminds me of a mountainscape
December 24th, 2023  
