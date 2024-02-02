Previous
Roosting Time by falcon11
Photo 473

Roosting Time

As the sun started to get low in the sky, all of the birds began gathering for their last bit of daylight.
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
129% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise