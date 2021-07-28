Previous
It's Been Cloudy and Wet Lately by farmreporter
Photo 1979

It's Been Cloudy and Wet Lately

My garden is over-flowing ... with weeds and veggies that need to get picked!
For Jackie's landscape challenge that has a cloudy theme.
Details here:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45266/landscape-40-has-a-cloudy-theme
Sharon Lee ace
Lovely
July 30th, 2021  
