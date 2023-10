Found Floating in my Glass

I found this poor stinkbug floating in a glass of water so I rescued it purposely to take it's photo.

It took a long time for the antennae to dry enough to get unstuck ... poor thing!

It gave me an excuse to haul out my macro lens to do the 52 Week macro challenge so all is well.

Though it was a small bug and I almost considered this as a macro, but I decided it would be considered more of a close up.