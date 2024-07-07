Thank Goodness for Alpha-getti!

I was challenged by Mary @mcsiegle to look for letters and / or symbols.
But - since I did not get out and about much this week, I grabbed a can of Alpha-getti and went looking for letters. I could not find a proper 'U' so an adapted 'J' turned sideways was used.
And - since I am also behind with my 52 Week Challenge of Food Art - this will be inserted in that slot as well. Who knows, I just may actually find the time to do a proper food art.
Not really what you asked for, Mary. So sorry!
But it fills a hole in my calendar!!