Thank Goodness for Alpha-getti! by farmreporter
Thank Goodness for Alpha-getti!

I was challenged by Mary @mcsiegle to look for letters and / or symbols.
But - since I did not get out and about much this week, I grabbed a can of Alpha-getti and went looking for letters. I could not find a proper 'U' so an adapted 'J' turned sideways was used.
And - since I am also behind with my 52 Week Challenge of Food Art - this will be inserted in that slot as well. Who knows, I just may actually find the time to do a proper food art.
Wendy ace
@mcsiegle
Not really what you asked for, Mary. So sorry!
But it fills a hole in my calendar!!
July 8th, 2024  
Jessica Eby ace
I think it's great! And I didn't even notice the improvised U at first!
July 8th, 2024  
Jessica Eby ace
(I also love your plate, and it's very fitting for today because today is the Japanese star festival, Tanabata!)
July 8th, 2024  
