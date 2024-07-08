Sign up
Previous
Photo 2465
Canola Fields In Bloom
There are stark yellow fields everywhere you look at the moment. Some are a tad further along than others, but all make dramatic statements against deep blue skies.
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Photo Details
Album
Life SOOC
Tags
yellow
fields
slough
canola
landscape-69
