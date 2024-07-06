Previous
Another Abandoned Rural School by farmreporter
Another Abandoned Rural School

The back roads of Alberta are full of abandoned buildings. The sign in front of this one said:
Greenbank School District No. 2199
1910 - 1945
SW-15-12-28-W4
Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
