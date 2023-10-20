Sign up
Photo 2354
52 Week Challenge - Reflections
BoB - IMO
Yes - I am slowing picking away at the 52 Week Challenge ... one challenge at a time!!
This shot was actually taken at dusk which is the only time in my area that the wind actually slows down enough for the water to get calm.
20th October 2023
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3588
photos
132
followers
99
following
2354
Life SOOC
NIKON D780
20th October 2023 8:43pm
reflections
weeds
pond
wsb-52wc-2023
52wc-2023-w30
