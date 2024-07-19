Previous
Race the Wind for the Get Pushed Motion by farmreporter
Photo 2466

Race the Wind for the Get Pushed Motion

The Tractor Pull in Kindersley, Saskatchewan included races with the younger crowd. These vehicles – and I know that the term ‘vehicles’ is not very explicit – were anything from souped up off-road quads to stripped down lawn tractors with high performance engines. The only common denominator was the fact that they were faster than a speeding bullet (well maybe not quite that fast).
We went to Kindersley for the express purpose to get some motion shots for my get pushed challenge… and the fact that it was a good reason to get away for the night.
Wendy

@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Here is my attempt at motion for you, Laura!
July 22nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
July 22nd, 2024  
Kathy ace
Good action shot.
July 22nd, 2024  
howozzie
Great photo, love how you captured the motion.
July 22nd, 2024  
