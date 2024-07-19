Race the Wind for the Get Pushed Motion

The Tractor Pull in Kindersley, Saskatchewan included races with the younger crowd. These vehicles – and I know that the term ‘vehicles’ is not very explicit – were anything from souped up off-road quads to stripped down lawn tractors with high performance engines. The only common denominator was the fact that they were faster than a speeding bullet (well maybe not quite that fast).

We went to Kindersley for the express purpose to get some motion shots for my get pushed challenge… and the fact that it was a good reason to get away for the night.

