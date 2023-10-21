Sign up
Previous
Photo 2355
52 Week Challenge - Famous Photography
It said have a go at a famous photographer's style or reinterpret a famous photo in my own way.
Well - this is no Ansel Adams - but it was the best I could do!
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
21st October 2023 1:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mountain
,
bw
,
ansel adams
,
wsb-52wc-2023
,
52wc-2023-w40
