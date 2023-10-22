Hailing Edward Weston

This week's get pushed challenge was to draw inspiration from the work of photographer Edward Weston - the early American photographer most famous for his shots of bell peppers that look like nudes.
I could not find erotic bell peppers.
So, on further investigation I discovered a quote by him to base my photo on.
"To photograph a rock, have it look like a rock, but be more than a rock. Present the significance of facts, so that they are transformed from things seen to things known."
Wow!
What a vast array of work Edward Weston has done.
Here is my response to your challenge.
Thank you for getting some b&w into my project this month.