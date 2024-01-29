Sign up
Photo 2364
52 Week Challenge - Wabi Sabi
The art of imperfection. We are to make the imperfect shine.
There can be beauty in industrial buildings with peeling paint and exposed bricks. Especially if they serve the important job of recycling!
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
2364
Tags
industrial
,
wabi sabi
,
wsb-52wc-2024
,
52wc-2024-w5
