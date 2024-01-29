Previous
52 Week Challenge - Wabi Sabi by farmreporter
Photo 2364

52 Week Challenge - Wabi Sabi

The art of imperfection. We are to make the imperfect shine.
There can be beauty in industrial buildings with peeling paint and exposed bricks. Especially if they serve the important job of recycling!
