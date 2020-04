April Words - Easter

This stone casting of the famous 'Last Supper' painting is found on the Grotto of Notre-Dame-de-Fatima in Alexandria.

The Grotto was erected in 1954 by volunteers using stone salvaged from the burned S. Martin-de-Tours Church in Glen Robertson. The grotto, commemorating parishioners who lost their lives in the First and Second World Wars, was restored in 2016.