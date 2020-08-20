Previous
August Alphabet Words - Tree by farmreporter
August Alphabet Words - Tree

The squirrels and chipmunks deposit the acorns from the oak trees in the most inconvenient places sometimes.
This tree was going through the gap between two boards of our deck. I was going to just chop the top off every time it poked its nose out but Hubby insisted that we lift the boards and dig out the tree.
It did have some die back when we replanted it, but it does have some new growth to it now.
Who knows, it may make it over the winter and become another oak tree that bears acorns for the squirrels and chipmunks to hide in the most inconvenient places! LOL!
