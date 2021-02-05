Previous
February Words - Hat

Hubby's old cowboy hat that does not get worn much any more since Hubby has transitioned to baseball caps with company logos on them.
Wendy

Esther Rosenberg ace
Great shot, Love his pose. Those cowboys hats are always kinda heart warming to me. I met my husband in Texas and our first date was a rodeo. He came with cowboy hat and and boots ... except he is a New Yorker lol... he is wearing it well!
February 6th, 2021  
Wendy ace
@dutchothotmailcom
Thank you, Esther! There truly is something sexy about a man in a cowboy hat!
February 6th, 2021  
