Photo 499
February Words - Hat
Hubby's old cowboy hat that does not get worn much any more since Hubby has transitioned to baseball caps with company logos on them.
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Word of the Month
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
5th February 2021 5:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hat
,
cowboy hat
,
feb21words
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great shot, Love his pose. Those cowboys hats are always kinda heart warming to me. I met my husband in Texas and our first date was a rodeo. He came with cowboy hat and and boots ... except he is a New Yorker lol... he is wearing it well!
February 6th, 2021
Wendy
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
Thank you, Esther! There truly is something sexy about a man in a cowboy hat!
February 6th, 2021
