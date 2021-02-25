Previous
February Words – Dodgy by farmreporter
Photo 516

February Words – Dodgy

I grabbed the opportunity to take my grandson to his hockey practice. There have been so few opportunities with this Covid thing that I jumped on the chance when his hockey actually started back up.
25th February 2021 25th Feb 21

Wendy

