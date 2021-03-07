Previous
March Words - Pink Ribbons by farmreporter
Photo 526

March Words - Pink Ribbons

Everyone knows how much Miss Piggy enjoys surrounding herself with beautiful things. She was so happy when I asked her to help out arranging the pink ribbons for this shot.
7th March 2021

Wendy

farmreporter
