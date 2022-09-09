Previous
September Words - Tree by farmreporter
Photo 593

September Words - Tree

I kept my eyes open for the September words while I was in Comox, British Columbia attending the funeral of a friend of Hubby's.
This is a majestic old oak tree that greets visitors to the Filberg Park in Comox.
Such a peaceful place to wander!
Wendy

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

