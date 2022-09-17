Sign up
Photo 597
September Words - Rose
Had fun taking this shot of a rapidly fading rose.
I dangled her over the side of a cutting board so that gravity would open her petals as much as possible. She looked pretty sorry otherwise!
17th September 2022
17th Sep 22
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Views
9
Word of the Month
NIKON D780
30th September 2022 8:52pm
Tags
rose
,
sep22words
