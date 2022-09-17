Previous
September Words - Rose by farmreporter
Photo 597

September Words - Rose

Had fun taking this shot of a rapidly fading rose.
I dangled her over the side of a cutting board so that gravity would open her petals as much as possible. She looked pretty sorry otherwise!
17th September 2022

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Photo Details

