Photo 1755
Colourful morning on the water
Went down to the waterfront as I heard that there was some swans there. The morning sun provided colour on the water from the buildings.
23rd December 2019
23rd Dec 19
2
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments: 2
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
23rd December 2019 10:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Marilyn G M
Gorgeous peaceful scene
December 23rd, 2019
Caterina
ace
Wonderful and unusual colors! Love the swans. Fav
December 23rd, 2019
