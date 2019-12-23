Previous
Next
Colourful morning on the water by fayefaye
Photo 1755

Colourful morning on the water

Went down to the waterfront as I heard that there was some swans there. The morning sun provided colour on the water from the buildings.
23rd December 2019 23rd Dec 19

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
480% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Marilyn G M
Gorgeous peaceful scene
December 23rd, 2019  
Caterina ace
Wonderful and unusual colors! Love the swans. Fav
December 23rd, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise