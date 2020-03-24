Previous
Ha ha ha ha ha! by fayefaye
Photo 1798

Ha ha ha ha ha!

Don't know if all of you remember Woody Woodpecker from my cartoon days. He was a pileated woodpecker just like this beautiful one I photographed today.
24th March 2020 24th Mar 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Denise Wood ace
Stunning capture Faye! Although we don't have Woodies here in Oz, having a surname of Wood, I have a whole family of "Woody"s" here :) fav
March 24th, 2020  
Tony Guest (snoopybooboo) ace
Fantastic. Fav.
March 24th, 2020  
Myrna O'Hara ace
This is awesome!!!!!!!!
March 24th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Of course - just like this one! Didn't he have a special laugh?
March 24th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Stellar capture
March 24th, 2020  
