Photo 1798
Ha ha ha ha ha!
Don't know if all of you remember Woody Woodpecker from my cartoon days. He was a pileated woodpecker just like this beautiful one I photographed today.
24th March 2020
24th Mar 20
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Denise Wood
ace
Stunning capture Faye! Although we don't have Woodies here in Oz, having a surname of Wood, I have a whole family of "Woody"s" here :) fav
March 24th, 2020
Tony Guest (snoopybooboo)
ace
Fantastic. Fav.
March 24th, 2020
Myrna O'Hara
ace
This is awesome!!!!!!!!
March 24th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Of course - just like this one! Didn't he have a special laugh?
March 24th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Stellar capture
March 24th, 2020
