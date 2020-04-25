Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1829
For those who love red heads ... lol
You couldn't help but notice this pileated woodpecker in the forest this morning. Not only for it's call but it's bright red hair do. I've never gotten a good picture of it's front view. Funny looking bird from this angle! Lol
25th April 2020
25th Apr 20
3
2
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
1829
photos
220
followers
0
following
501% complete
View this month »
1822
1823
1824
1825
1826
1827
1828
1829
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
25th April 2020 9:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
judith deacon
ace
What an extraordinary bird and a great capture.
April 25th, 2020
Krista Marson
ace
what a great portrait!
April 25th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, what a great facial expression!
April 25th, 2020
