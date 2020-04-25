Previous
For those who love red heads ... lol by fayefaye
For those who love red heads ... lol

You couldn't help but notice this pileated woodpecker in the forest this morning. Not only for it's call but it's bright red hair do. I've never gotten a good picture of it's front view. Funny looking bird from this angle! Lol
25th April 2020 25th Apr 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
judith deacon ace
What an extraordinary bird and a great capture.
April 25th, 2020  
Krista Marson ace
what a great portrait!
April 25th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, what a great facial expression!
April 25th, 2020  
