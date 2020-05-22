Sign up
Photo 1855
The White Egret
I took this photo on the 23rd but I didn't post on the 22nd so I decided to slip it in to this slot as I wanted to show you this beautiful bird in flight! Pretty excited to capture this.
22nd May 2020
22nd May 20
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
23rd May 2020 5:01pm
Megan
ace
Wow! Beautiful shot!
May 24th, 2020
