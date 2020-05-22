Previous
The White Egret by fayefaye
Photo 1855

The White Egret

I took this photo on the 23rd but I didn't post on the 22nd so I decided to slip it in to this slot as I wanted to show you this beautiful bird in flight! Pretty excited to capture this.
22nd May 2020 22nd May 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.


Photo Details

Megan ace
Wow! Beautiful shot!
May 24th, 2020  
