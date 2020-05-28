Sign up
Photo 1861
After the rain
After it rains you can usually find snails. I love the design on their shell!
28th May 2020
28th May 20
4
5
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
28th May 2020 6:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
Amazing shot
May 29th, 2020
Linda Godwin
Very unusual place to find the perfect snail. Amazing
May 29th, 2020
amyK
ace
A stunning capture
May 29th, 2020
Hope D Jennings
ace
Oh wow! Fav
May 29th, 2020
