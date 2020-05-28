Previous
After the rain by fayefaye
After the rain

After it rains you can usually find snails. I love the design on their shell!
28th May 2020 28th May 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Milanie ace
Amazing shot
May 29th, 2020  
Linda Godwin
Very unusual place to find the perfect snail. Amazing
May 29th, 2020  
amyK ace
A stunning capture
May 29th, 2020  
Hope D Jennings ace
Oh wow! Fav
May 29th, 2020  
