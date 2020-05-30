Previous
The lover's by fayefaye
The lover's

These ferns … when they are facing each other always remind me of a couple in love.
30th May 2020 30th May 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
Faye Turner from Ontario, Canada
Dianne
A great title and lovely image. Fav
May 30th, 2020  
Melvina McCaw
How tender.
May 30th, 2020  
