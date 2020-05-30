Sign up
Photo 1863
The lover's
These ferns … when they are facing each other always remind me of a couple in love.
30th May 2020
30th May 20
2
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
3
3
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
30th May 2020 11:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dianne
A great title and lovely image. Fav
May 30th, 2020
Melvina McCaw
How tender.
May 30th, 2020
