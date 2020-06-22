Sign up
Photo 1886
I'm over here
This young cedar waxwing was looking for momma to come and feed it. It was stretching it's neck high so momma wouldn't miss seeing it!
22nd June 2020
22nd Jun 20
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
