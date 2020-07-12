Sign up
Photo 1905
Green Darner Dragonfly
The biggest and the fastest dragonfly around here but when you get a chance to photograph them ... I think they are the most beautiful dragonfly around.
12th July 2020
12th Jul 20
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
11th July 2020 8:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
What neat coloring he has - and such wonderful focusing you had!
July 12th, 2020
Joyce W.
ace
Very cool!
July 12th, 2020
