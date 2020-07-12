Previous
Next
Green Darner Dragonfly by fayefaye
Photo 1905

Green Darner Dragonfly

The biggest and the fastest dragonfly around here but when you get a chance to photograph them ... I think they are the most beautiful dragonfly around.
12th July 2020 12th Jul 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
521% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
What neat coloring he has - and such wonderful focusing you had!
July 12th, 2020  
Joyce W. ace
Very cool!
July 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise